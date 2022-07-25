State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $11.91 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Teledyne Technologies worth $11,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $400.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $384.67 and its 200 day moving average is $418.55. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $344.66 and a 1 year high of $493.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

