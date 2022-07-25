State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $14.50 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $14,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.13.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.5 %

VMC stock opened at $155.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.82 and a 200-day moving average of $171.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.