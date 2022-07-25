State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $14.78 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $14,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $239,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $194.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.95.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

