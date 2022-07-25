State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $15.07 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Edison International worth $15,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 120,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 16,082 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 59,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

Shares of EIX opened at $61.33 on Monday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 183.01%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

