State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $15.69 Million Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of MongoDB worth $15,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank raised its stake in MongoDB by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Down 5.1 %

MDB opened at $301.61 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.51.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total transaction of $4,889,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,152,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total transaction of $4,889,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,152,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,185 shares of company stock worth $23,594,636. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MDB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.17.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.