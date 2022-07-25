State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $16.21 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $16,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 43.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $7,397,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $4,476,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.12.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $86.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.22 and a 200-day moving average of $100.44.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

