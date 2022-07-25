State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $16.91 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of American Water Works worth $16,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $165,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 68.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.78.

Insider Activity

American Water Works Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $148.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.45 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.93.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

