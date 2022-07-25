State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $17.89 Million Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Trade Desk worth $17,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,577,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,068,993,000 after purchasing an additional 177,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,307,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,958,000 after buying an additional 94,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,579,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,603,000 after buying an additional 252,914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $209,903,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,571,000 after buying an additional 245,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD stock opened at $47.27 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.10, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average of $60.87.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Trade Desk Profile

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading

