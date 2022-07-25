State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $170.97 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,302,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.5% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Pfizer worth $170,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,351,891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,690,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,845,000 after acquiring an additional 985,096 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.
Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.23 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average is $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.
