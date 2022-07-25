State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $15,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 242.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.53.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $106.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.81. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $404.35. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of -0.60.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $683,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,058,575.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,223 shares of company stock worth $5,102,171 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.