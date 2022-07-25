State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 7,103 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Cerner worth $15,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CERN. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner Price Performance

Shares of CERN opened at $94.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.58. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $95.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerner

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.