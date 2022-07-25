State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Cincinnati Financial worth $12,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $110.83 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $108.65 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.16.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

