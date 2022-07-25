State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,756 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Otis Worldwide worth $17,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.04.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTIS opened at $71.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.83. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

