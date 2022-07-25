State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,269 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 311,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of FirstEnergy worth $14,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 10.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE opened at $38.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.98.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

