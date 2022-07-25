State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,490 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Huntington Bancshares worth $11,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 52,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 26,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 146,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 191,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.12.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Richard H. King acquired 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,012.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard H. King acquired 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,012.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

