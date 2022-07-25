State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $13,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,809.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,482.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,809.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Several brokerages recently commented on HIG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Shares of HIG opened at $63.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.