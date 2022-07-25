State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stake Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.12.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $68.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.30. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $104.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

