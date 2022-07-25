Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stem were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Stem by 34.7% in the first quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Stem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $8.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Stem had a negative net margin of 26.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.26 million. Research analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

STEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Insider Activity at Stem

In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 5,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $38,049.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,210.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stem news, CFO William John Bush sold 37,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $284,104.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,377. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 5,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $38,049.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,210.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,710 shares of company stock worth $655,014 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

