Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,192 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,991,000 after purchasing an additional 313,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,932 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth $464,854,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,807,000 after acquiring an additional 777,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $64.45 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.86 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average of $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

