Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,023 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.04.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $71.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average of $75.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $66.97 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.