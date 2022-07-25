Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,597 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $45.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -206.45%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

