Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Workday by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Workday by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $148.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,233.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.63 and its 200 day moving average is $201.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.81.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

