Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $160.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $148.64 and a one year high of $211.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.25.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.25.

Sun Communities Company Profile



Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Stories

