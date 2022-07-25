Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Lowered by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

Sysco Price Performance

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $86.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.84. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 101.03%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

