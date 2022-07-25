TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Holdings Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at TE Connectivity
In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TE Connectivity Price Performance
NYSE TEL opened at $123.05 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.12 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.65.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.
TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
- Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.