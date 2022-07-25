TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Holdings Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.55.

NYSE TEL opened at $123.05 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.12 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.65.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

