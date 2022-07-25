TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE TEL opened at $123.05 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $107.12 and a one year high of $166.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.