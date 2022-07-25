Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $400.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $344.66 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $384.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDY. TheStreet lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $505.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

