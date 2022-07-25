Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 22,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 28,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $505.00.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $400.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $384.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $344.66 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.