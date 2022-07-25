The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,694 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $555,083,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,232,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.42.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.7 %

BK stock opened at $42.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

