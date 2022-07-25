The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Diversified LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $306.59 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.25. The stock has a market cap of $315.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

