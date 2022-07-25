The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.26% of Howard Hughes worth $14,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HHC. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 153.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 61.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

HHC stock opened at $68.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.46. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $60.04 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HHC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Howard Hughes to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

