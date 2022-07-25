The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,216.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 152,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 141,134 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.32 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Mizuho started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.