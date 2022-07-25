Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,682,000 after acquiring an additional 377,552 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $70,604,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,567,000 after acquiring an additional 253,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 445,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,280,000 after acquiring an additional 233,810 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.95.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $194.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

