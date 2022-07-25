Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Boosted by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $48.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.48. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

