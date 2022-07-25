Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,571,000 after purchasing an additional 110,198 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,832,000 after purchasing an additional 42,873 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,400,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $406.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $392.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.03. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.48 and a 1-year high of $438.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.