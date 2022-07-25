Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $11,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,571,000 after purchasing an additional 110,198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,832,000 after purchasing an additional 42,873 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $202,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ULTA opened at $406.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.03. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.48 and a 12-month high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

