Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Veeva Systems worth $17,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 58.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 40.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506 in the last ninety days. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.83.

VEEV opened at $213.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 84.16, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.71. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.59.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

