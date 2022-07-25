Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 147 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $156.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.