Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 289 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,945 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.0% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.5% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,116 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 16.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 27.2% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $227.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.18. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $298.66.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.57.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

