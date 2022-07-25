Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 94,051 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,051 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 199,455 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 80,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $1,473,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 52,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 17,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Energy Transfer by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,619 shares during the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of ET opened at $10.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.91. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.