Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Blackstone by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $96.43 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.49.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 143,431 shares worth $5,714,050. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.