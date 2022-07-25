Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $60.80 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.57.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.