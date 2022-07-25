Venture Visionary Partners LLC Decreases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,588,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after buying an additional 698,561 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,201,000 after buying an additional 580,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,189 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $169.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.39.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $127.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 6.20%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

