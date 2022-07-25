Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. State Street Corp grew its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,515,000 after buying an additional 115,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,235,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,638,000 after buying an additional 59,543 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Eaton by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,309,000 after buying an additional 451,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,368,000 after buying an additional 414,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $136.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.73.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

