Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $117,767,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $43.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $163.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.