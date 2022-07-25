Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 44.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $156,466,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Oracle by 352.3% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,015,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $166,732,000 after buying an additional 1,569,762 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $74.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $199.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.20. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.91.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

