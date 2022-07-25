Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in United Rentals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 989,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,368,000 after buying an additional 70,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 718,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,172,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 534,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,891,000 after purchasing an additional 68,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.20.

NYSE URI opened at $274.29 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.70 and a 200-day moving average of $303.36.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

