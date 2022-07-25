Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Premier Financial worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Premier Financial by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Premier Financial by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial Stock Performance

PFC stock opened at $26.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $952.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.28. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.45.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $25,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Premier Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.