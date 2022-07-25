Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,523 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $220.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.36 and its 200 day moving average is $297.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.