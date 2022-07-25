Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Shares of CAT opened at $178.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

